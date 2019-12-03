Farm fires: 79 farmers booked in Faridkot village

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Despite the ongoing protest by farmers over FIRs lodged for stubble burning, the district police took strict action and booked as many as 79 farmers of Panjgrain Kalan village in Faridkot on Tuesday. As per information, around 300 farmers in the district have been booked for burning stubble so far.

“Acting on the report by mandi board officials, 79 farmers were booked for stubble burning,” said superintendent of police, Sewa Singh Malhi.

The action comes amid an ongoing farmer agitation in Jaitu. Demanding cancellation of farm fire cases, farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Unions Ekta and Sidhupur have been sitting on a dharna for more than three weeks in Jaitu. Although farmers have intensified their agitation, the district administration does not seem to be in a mood to concede to their demand.

All farmers were booked under a first information report (FIR) registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Kotkapura Sadar police stations.