Farmer hacked to death in Samrala village

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:00 IST

Four men hacked a 42-year-old farmer to death at a tubewell in Mushqabad village of Samrala on Wednesday night.

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh, 42, of Mushqabad had accompanied his friend, Gurinder Singh alias Gindi, to help him resolve an old dispute with the accused, who were identified as Babanpreet Singh alias Babbu and Manvir Singh of Mushqabad, and Manjinder Singh alias Pehalwan and Pardeep Singh of Barma.

As the duo reached the tubewell, the accused attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. While Gurinder managed to escape, Sukhwinder was not that lucky.

A local, Jasdeep Singh, who was passing the area with his friend, rushed to the spot after hearing the cries, but the accused chased them away.

On being informed, the Samrala police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Samrala station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Sikandar Singh said based on Jasdeep’s complaint, a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. “The police have launched a manhunt for their arrest,” the SHO said.