Farmers bang thalis during PM's Mann Ki Baat address

Farmers bang thalis during PM’s Mann Ki Baat address

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Farmers agitating against Centre’s three farm laws banged utensils during PM Narendra Modi’s 72nd monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday, to raise their protest against the farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni joined the farmers at Makrauli toll plaza connecting Rohtak and Chandigarh. He said they banged thalis and chanted slogans against PM Modi during his monthly ‘Maan Ki Baat’ programme.

“We want to ask our PM not to lie in every episode of his radio address and ask him to maintain decency of the PM’s post. Instead of solving our grievances, the PM is blaming farmers for not reaching on table to discuss the issues. The PM should talk to farmers with an open heart and refrain from taking decisions to benefit Ambani and Adani,” he added.

Farmers sitting on dharna at toll plazas across region banged utensils to protest the PM’s last radio address of this year.

