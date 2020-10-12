e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Farmers’ damage Ashwani Sharma’s car, BJP chief calls it ‘state-sponsored’ attack

‘Farmers’ damage Ashwani Sharma’s car, BJP chief calls it ‘state-sponsored’ attack

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:13 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

JALANDHAR/HOSHIARPUR A group of unidentified people carrying farmer union flags attacked and damaged the vehicle being used by Bharatiya Janata Party state president Ashwani Sharma at Cholang toll in Hoshiarpur district on Monday evening even as he escaped unhurt. The incident happened when Sharma was on way to Pathankot from Jalandhar.

Sharma said he was travelling through Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway when two cars started following them. There were around 25 people carrying kisan union flags and they attacked Sharma’s car and broke the front and back windshields. The security personnel ensured that there was no physical harm to Sharma. “They were not farmers but miscreants in the garb of farmer unions,” Sharma said.

Sharma said they went to the office of deputy superintendent of police, Dasuya, to lodge a complaint. “It was a state-sponsored attack as I never faced any situation during my visits even as farmer union protests were on. Protests are going on outside BJP leaders’ houses under police protection. It is the duty of state government to ensure law and order and safety of people. There is an attempt to disturb the peace in the state,” Sharma said.

Following the attack, BJP supporters blocked the national highway in Dasuya, demanding action against the culprits.

Earlier in the day, farmer unions also staged the protest in Jalandhar where Ashwani Sharma chaired a state-level meeting of the party. Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal visited Dasuya to pacify the protesting BJP workers and leaders. “We will take legal action against those behind the attack,” the SSP said. Till the filing of the report, no FIR had been registered.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said the attack was the handiwork of Congress workers.

top news
No dispute, may have difference over state’s compensation: Sitharaman after GST Council meet
No dispute, may have difference over state’s compensation: Sitharaman after GST Council meet
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Sundar gets Nitish Rana, KKR struggle
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Sundar gets Nitish Rana, KKR struggle
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In