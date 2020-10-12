‘Farmers’ damage Ashwani Sharma’s car, BJP chief calls it ‘state-sponsored’ attack

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:13 IST

JALANDHAR/HOSHIARPUR A group of unidentified people carrying farmer union flags attacked and damaged the vehicle being used by Bharatiya Janata Party state president Ashwani Sharma at Cholang toll in Hoshiarpur district on Monday evening even as he escaped unhurt. The incident happened when Sharma was on way to Pathankot from Jalandhar.

Sharma said he was travelling through Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway when two cars started following them. There were around 25 people carrying kisan union flags and they attacked Sharma’s car and broke the front and back windshields. The security personnel ensured that there was no physical harm to Sharma. “They were not farmers but miscreants in the garb of farmer unions,” Sharma said.

Sharma said they went to the office of deputy superintendent of police, Dasuya, to lodge a complaint. “It was a state-sponsored attack as I never faced any situation during my visits even as farmer union protests were on. Protests are going on outside BJP leaders’ houses under police protection. It is the duty of state government to ensure law and order and safety of people. There is an attempt to disturb the peace in the state,” Sharma said.

Following the attack, BJP supporters blocked the national highway in Dasuya, demanding action against the culprits.

Earlier in the day, farmer unions also staged the protest in Jalandhar where Ashwani Sharma chaired a state-level meeting of the party. Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal visited Dasuya to pacify the protesting BJP workers and leaders. “We will take legal action against those behind the attack,” the SSP said. Till the filing of the report, no FIR had been registered.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said the attack was the handiwork of Congress workers.