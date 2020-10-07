e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmers’ dharna outside malls, pumps has workers fearing for jobs

Farmers’ dharna outside malls, pumps has workers fearing for jobs

Scores of retailers, transporters and porters have also been left in the lurch as the agitation has hampered the entire supply chain and earnings. Lowly-paid workers at petrol filling stations and people employed at toll plazas are the worst-hit.

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:55 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
A mid-level functionary of another mall said over 200 persons have not been able to work for a week.
A mid-level functionary of another mall said over 200 persons have not been able to work for a week.(HT Photo)
         

Bathinda As Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugraha) continues its indefinite dharna against the three central farm laws outside shopping malls, petrol stations and toll plazas in Bathinda and adjoining districts, employees of these business establishments are fearful of losing their jobs, as sales are hit. The protest started on October 1 and has been in place for a week.

Their apprehension has risen with managements of several commercial outlets in districts of Malwa shutting down operations completely. Sources added that there are over 500 people working at the two malls in Bathinda district alone and most of them come from farming families.

Scores of retailers, transporters and porters are also left in the lurch as the agitation has hampered the entire supply chain and earnings.

Lowly-paid workers at petrol filling stations and people employed at toll plazas are the worst-hit. A 22-year-old resident of Bhucho, who works at a mall, said protesters should have kept the interests of workers in mind, while deciding on their dharna venue.

“I have an acre of land, while our joint family cultivates on another four acre on lease. After the demise of my father, I had to work at the mall and I am able to support my mother and brother with my salary. Indefinite closure of outlet due to farmers’ protest may have serious consequences on workforce, most of whom come from villages,” he said.

A mid-level functionary of another mall said over 200 persons have not been able to work for a week. Another worker from Chak Ram Singhwala village said forcible closure could have been avoided.

“I was expecting to earn incentives from better sales during the festive season. The farmers’ agitation, however, is dashing hopes. The management will give an incentive only if the mall meets targets on sales. By forcing closures of malls and other establishments, protesters are jeopardising jobs,” he said, adding that an indefinite agitation outside their places of work, will impact sales and could even render them jobless.

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
‘Officers will visit villages to buy entire paddy’: KCR messages farmers
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In