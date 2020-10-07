Farmers’ dharna outside malls, pumps has workers fearing for jobs

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:55 IST

Bathinda As Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugraha) continues its indefinite dharna against the three central farm laws outside shopping malls, petrol stations and toll plazas in Bathinda and adjoining districts, employees of these business establishments are fearful of losing their jobs, as sales are hit. The protest started on October 1 and has been in place for a week.

Their apprehension has risen with managements of several commercial outlets in districts of Malwa shutting down operations completely. Sources added that there are over 500 people working at the two malls in Bathinda district alone and most of them come from farming families.

Scores of retailers, transporters and porters are also left in the lurch as the agitation has hampered the entire supply chain and earnings.

Lowly-paid workers at petrol filling stations and people employed at toll plazas are the worst-hit. A 22-year-old resident of Bhucho, who works at a mall, said protesters should have kept the interests of workers in mind, while deciding on their dharna venue.

“I have an acre of land, while our joint family cultivates on another four acre on lease. After the demise of my father, I had to work at the mall and I am able to support my mother and brother with my salary. Indefinite closure of outlet due to farmers’ protest may have serious consequences on workforce, most of whom come from villages,” he said.

A mid-level functionary of another mall said over 200 persons have not been able to work for a week. Another worker from Chak Ram Singhwala village said forcible closure could have been avoided.

“I was expecting to earn incentives from better sales during the festive season. The farmers’ agitation, however, is dashing hopes. The management will give an incentive only if the mall meets targets on sales. By forcing closures of malls and other establishments, protesters are jeopardising jobs,” he said, adding that an indefinite agitation outside their places of work, will impact sales and could even render them jobless.