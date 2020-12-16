Farmers disrupt Kurukshetra MP’s event in Yamunanagar

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 01:23 IST

Farmers and activists belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Charuni) on Tuesday disrupted and ‘vandalised’ the sites where Kurukshetra MP Naib Singh Saini was supposed to hold public event in Yamunanagar.

The lawmaker was scheduled to arrive at Damla and Khurdi villages to inaugurate community halls. However, the protesters reached before him and allegedly vandalised the site.

“We protested against Saini’s presence in the village and inaugurated the halls before his arrival amid the presence of police force,” BKU district president Sanju Gudiana said.

Saini, however, inaugurated the projects and reached several other villages in Radaur block.

Later, the MP, along with former state minister Karndev Kamboj, addressed the locals. Saini claimed that the protests were instigated by the Congress.

“I can’t call them farmers who disrupted the events in these two villages. This shows that the Congress has misguided the peasants about the farm laws. I addressed the farmers at another event and there is no doubt amongst them about these laws that are made to change the farming sector,” Saini said.