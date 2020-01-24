Farmers get back land ‘occupied by Jauhar university’

cities

BAREILLY Nearly two dozen farmers of Majhra Aliyaganj village in Rampur distributed sweets, burst crackers and their children danced on the street on Friday, as the district administration handed them back their land allegedly acquired illegally for Jauhar University built by Samajwadi Party lawmaker Mohd Azam Khan.

“I had lost all hopes of getting my land back. Fifteen years is a long time, but we are happy that justice has finally been done,” said Mohd Ahmed, farmers, as he expressed gratitude to local leader Faisal Lala and Hafiz Abdul Salam, former chairman of zila panchayat for taking up farmers’ cause.

Aaliyganj village is in close proximity to Jauhar University.

In 2005, the authorities acquired 35 bigha land of 29 farmers in the village for the university. So far, the administration had handed over possession of around 25 bighas to 23 farmers.

According to district magistrate AK Singh, the process to give back land has been started and will go on till all of them get back their land.

“This is just a small portion. The university is spread on more than 500 acres. There is at least 100 bigha more, which was similarly acquired illegally by Azam Khan,” said Faisal Lala, the man who took up cudgels and pursued the cases with the state government.

Abrar, another farmer, said he had no other means to sustain his family. “I can plough my field again and get back to farming. My children are naturally happy and celebrating,” he said.

The SP lawmaker from Rampur had 85 cases registered against him, majority of which were complaints of land grabbing and being probed by a special investigation team formed by the state government.

District magistrate Anjanaya Kumar said there were complaints against Khan and the complainants had also approached the UP governor in this connection, following which a nine-member SIT was formed to expedite investigations.

He said 26 villagers of Majhra Aliyaganj village had also lodged a written complaint with Azim Nagar police station. They had complained that they were denied access to their land, now part of Jauhar University.

Khan, who had been granted a stay against arrest by the Allahabad high court in 27 other cases, was evading court summons and notices asking him to depose before the probe panel. Proceedings to attach and confiscate his properties were initiated in some cases by the local court.

