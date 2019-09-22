Fast winds left Gurugram powerless for 10 hours

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Gurugram Long power cuts, of up to 10 hours in some areas, were reported after fast winds and heavy rains lashed the city around 3pm on Saturday.

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) took nearly 10 hours to restore electricity supply to Sector 23A on Saturday. Long power outages were reported across the city, including in Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, Kendriya Vihar, DLF Phases, sectors 21, 22, 23 and 56, and New Palam Vihar, among others. The worst affected was Sector 23A, where the 10-hour outage was reported.

Residents of Sector 23A said the electricity in their entire sector went off around 3.45pm. “It was raining like cats and dogs on Saturday, when the power went off. We could not boost water to the overhead tank in the evening. We called up the junior engineer, subdivisional engineer and others officials of the DHBVN,” said Brij Sharma, a resident, adding that the officials did not respond to their calls.

By 10pm, the executive members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the sector, joined by many residents, started doing rounds of the sector to locate the fault.

“There was no transformer burst or cable burn incident anywhere in the sector. Around 10.30pm, we finally found a fault in the high-tension electricity line of 11KV, just outside the sector. The electric wire had basically broken and fallen on the ground. We called up the DHBVN to restore the electricity,” said Malkhan Singh, RWA president of the sector, adding that the electricity was restored by 12.30am on Sunday.

Residents said that the evening water supply was badly disturbed as the pump operator could not boost water to the overhead tank from the underground reserve.

“We have lodged a complaint with the DHBVN’s chief engineer Sanjiv Chopra about the patrolling team that failed to locate fault and fix the problem. It was merely a half-hour task to fix the broken wire, for which we spent nearly 10 hours without power. This is utter negligence,” said Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, general secretary of the RWA.

The DHBVN has called a meeting with Sector 23A residents on Monday. “I will initiate action against official responsible for this negligence,” said Chopra.

On July 5-6, the sector had no electricity for over 30 hours because DHBVN took two days to replace a transformer in the area.

Residents in other parts of the city also faced problems due to erratic power supply.

BN Gupta, a resident of Sushant Lok-1, said, “We had no electricity for seven hours on Saturday. It is a total failure on the DHBVN’s part, as it failed to ensure continuous electricity supply.”

Residents of Sector 56 said they faced a five-hour power cut following the rain. “Electricity went off at 4pm and returned at 7.15pm. However, it again went off for two hours and resumed later, with heavy fluctuations,” said Sudhir Bhardwaj, president of Sector 56 RWA.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 19:30 IST