Fatehabad deputy civil surgeon booked in graft case

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:42 IST

Police have booked the Fatehabad deputy civil surgeon for demanding bribe in lieu of giving jobs to outsourced employees.

A Tohana-based doctor has complained against him and also cited an audio clip wherein the deputy civil surgeon could be heard seeking bribe.

Dr Girish Kumar has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Fatehabad City SHO Yadvinder Singh has forwarded the case to the superintendent of police (SP).

The SHO said, “We received a complaint on Monday and registered a case against deputy civil surgeon Dr Girish Kumar. We have sent the FIR to Fatehabad SP. Now, the SP will depute a DSP-rank officer to probe the case.”

Repeated attempts were made to elicit response from Dr Girish Kumar, but his mobile phone was switched off. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Manish did not respond to the calls made to him as well.