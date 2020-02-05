Father-son duo killed as car rams into stationary truck in Faridkot

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:39 IST

Two Amritsar residents were killed when a car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary tanker-truck on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway near Kotkapura on Wednesday afternoon.

The impact of the crash was so intense that Joginder Singh and Surinder Pal Singh were decapitated. It took over two hours to clear the traffic jam caused by the accident.

Surinder and his father Joginder were on their way to Bathinda when the accident took place. According to witnesses, the car rammed into a water tanker-truck of GR Infrastructure Limited, a highway maintenance company, when it was watering plants on the divider near Kotkapura on the National Highway-54.

Station house officer Jasvir Singh said the police reached the spot and cleared the traffic jam caused by the accident. “We are waiting for the kin of the deceased,” he added.

TIPPER DRIVER KILLED IN JALANDHAR PILE-UP

JALANDHAR: A man was killed and eight others escaped with minor injuries in a pile-up involving 12 vehicles on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near Khanpur village on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place due to dense fog.

The deceased was identified as Rajvir Singh, a tipper driver and resident of Hoshiarpur. The tipper was laden with sand and due to poor visibility, it rammed into a stationary truck, leading to a pile-up.