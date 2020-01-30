e-paper
Fazilka DC among 4 IAS, PCS officers shifted

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab government on Thursday transferred two IAS and two PCS officers, including Fazilka deputy commissioner, with immediate effect.

Arvinder Pal Singh Sandhu, special secretary, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Fazilka. He has swapped his position with Manpreet Singh. Poonam Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and municipal corporation commissioner, Abohar, is now assistant commissioner (grievances), Fazilka. Vinod Kumar Bansal, deputy secretary, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs, has been posted as SDM, Abohar in her place.

2 SSPs SWAP POSITIONS

Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, SSP, Fazilka, swapped their positions. They were transferred on administrative grounds with immediate effect, according to posting orders issued by additional chief secretary, home, Satish Chandra.

