Fear looms large in western UP amid rumours of child lifting, frequent mob attacks

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:31 IST

The recent spate of mob attacks in Uttar Pradesh has caught the state police on the back foot. Incidents of hapless people, including women, being brutally beaten up on suspicion of being child lifters are surfacing with alarming frequency despite the police issuing stern warnings and making quick arrests.

Additional director general of police (law and order) PV Ramasastry said on Wednesday, “A total of 44 people have been arrested in (about 20) such incidents over the past few days. All district police chiefs have been directed to ensure investigation in every such case and take steps to curb the spread of rumours (of child lifting gangs being on the prowl.”

The worst hit is the western part of the state, with a majority of mob attacks reported over the last three days having occurred in the districts there. The region is reeling under rumours of child lifters lurking in villages for over a week, panicking locals to such an extent that unknown people have been attacked simply for being seen with a child -- with no questions asked.

In one such incident in Asalatpur Jarai village of Sambhal district, two siblings -- Ramautar and Raju -- were thrashed mercilessly on Tuesday when they were taking their nephew Ravi to a hospital for treatment. Villagers mistook the duo for child lifters and badly thrashed them. Police said Ramautar succumbed to his injuries while Raju was still battling for his life in the hospital.

Senior superintendent of police, Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad said that seven people had been arrested in the case. “We also issued an appeal to people to stay away from rumour-mongering, warning them of stern action,” he said.

Similar rumours have also gripped rural areas in districts Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Hapur -- all in the western part of the state.

On their toes, police officials in Meerut, Baghpat and Hapur districts have made public announcements, warning people against the dangers of falling prey to rumours and organised interactive sessions to counter the spread of fake news.

SP (rural) Meerut, Avinash Pandey, on Tuesday released a video message in which he appealed to people to help cops in curbing the sharing of fake messages and forwards regarding child lifting gangs. He also advised people to confirm their facts before assuming that a person was a gang member.

Incidents also took place in Baraut, Khekra, Ramala and Agarwal Mandi areas of Baghpat and Shamli and Kithore over Sunday and Monday. In one such attack, a youth, Azad, was thrashed by a crowd in Shahjahanpur area of Kithore on suspicion of being a child lifter. He was later rescued by some locals and the police. A case was registered and the accused were arrested the next day.

Gory images on social media fuelling panic

Police said many such incidents occurred when people were travelling from one village to another. “Usually, in any village, the locals recognise each other. However, family members accompanying children while travelling out of their village can be in danger due to these rumours being spread on social media, especially through whatsapp,” said a cop in Meerut.

He said that panic was also adding fuel to fire. “A person visits a neighbouring village, hears a story about some child lifting gang lurking around, comes back and narrates the story to his neighbours. This process goes on like a chain reaction although nobody has seen any member of this ‘gang’. The whatsapp messages mention no sources but caution people, especially women, to be careful of unknown visitors, including beggars and ‘babas’. One of these messages claims that a gang of 15 to 20 people, including women and children, was wandering the streets in search of kids from whom they extracted vital organs after kidnapping them. It is accompanied by gory pictures of over a dozen children, claiming that their organs had been removed. A video message also shows car-borne criminals kidnapping a child. These images and videos have nothing to do with the state,” he said.

Investigators are also struggling to ascertain the source of these rumours. They are trying to find out if there is any link between any of the recent lynching incidents.

Bhisam Tyagi, pradhan of Bihuni village of Garhmukteshwar, corroborated the cop’s version of how rumours were spreading. “A week ago, a villager had gone to the nearby village Athseni where he was told about the movement of a child lifting gang. Within no time, the news had spread everywhere here,” he said adding that similar news was also doing the rounds in other nearby villages, making people worried about the safety of their children.

Tyagi said that parents were scared to let their children out even in daylight and were taking various precautions to not leave the kids unsupervised.

Shaily Sharma, a resident of village Bihuni and mother of two, said, “I am worried about the safety of my school going children. We don’t let them out alone. Earlier, they went out by themselves to board the school bus but now their father drops them to the bus stop. Similarly, there’s someone to bring them back from the bus dropping point.”

She said that while she was aware of police announcements about innocent people being attacked due to rumours, the “fear of any harm coming to her children loomed large in her mind”.

Health department team attacked in Fatehpur

Villagers attacked a health department team in Fatehpur on Wednesday, detaining members for hours on suspicion of being child lifters. Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured when they tried to rescue the team from the hostile crowd.

SP Fatehpur Ramesh said, “Police are registering an FIR and effective action will be taken.”

The team was visiting Khaselan village to vaccinate children. It comprised four members -- Jitendra Kumar, Alka Devi, Sheela Devi and Sonam -- who along with the ambulance driver were waiting for the doctor to arrive when they were attacked.

“Around 6-7 people suddenly showed up and began asking us if we were members of a gang of child lifters. We introduced ourselves and told them the reason behind our visit,” Jitendra told the police.

“Suddenly the numbers began swelling and someone claimed that we had put a child inside a box. This infuriated the crowd,” he said.

The villagers first assaulted the male members, detaining them in a house, while the crowd outside tried to set the ambulance on fire.

A police response team rushed there to save the team. Sub-inspector Sunil Yadav and constables Sarnaam Singh and Rajeev Tiwari suffered head injuries after the mob pelted stones on the police party. Cops had to resort to cane charge to dissipate the mob and rescue the team.

This is the third incident in three days in the region when people were assaulted on suspicion of being child lifters. On Tuesday night, two persons were brutally beaten up in Bidhnoo police area and a mob attack also took place in Kanpur Dehat.

IG range Mohit Agarwal said that so far nine people had been arrested in cases in Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 17:06 IST