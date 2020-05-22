e-paper
Home / Cities / Fee hike by private schools: Ludhiana DEO flooded with calls from parents

Fee hike by private schools: Ludhiana DEO flooded with calls from parents

On Wednesday, Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla had posted the contact numbers of district education officers on his Facebook page asking parents to inform them if any school violates rules and regulations regarding fee and other matters

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:40 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
During the day, Ludhiana DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur received more than 40 calls from parents claiming that private school authorities were asking them to pay increased tuition or admission fee.
Day after Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla posted the contact numbers of district education officers (DEOs) on his Facebook page asking parents to inform them if any school violates rules and regulations regarding fee and other matters, DEO (Ludhiana, secondary) was flooded with calls since Thursday morning.

“All the calls were related to fee. I have asked the parents to submit their complaints through office email also. Meanwhile, we have issued warning to over 20 schools of the district regarding students’ fee and teachers’ salary-related issues, and the schools have been asked to follow May 14 orders issued by the state education During the day, DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur received more than 40 calls from parents claiming that private school authorities were asking them to pay increased tuition or admission fee.department,” she said.

The DEO (secondary) also said, “If the schools still flout the orders of the state education department, we will write to the head office regarding the same and required action will be taken against the school authorities.”

MORE THAN 40 COMPLAINTS RECEIVED

In the last six days, the department has received more than 40 complaints against the private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, Punjab School Education Board and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education.

Majority of the parents have complained that school authorities are forcing them to pay enhanced tuition fee, while others are demanding admission fee and other charges.

According to the letter issued by director public instructions (secondary) on May 14, schools that have been providing online teaching can take tuition fee. “The parents can be given option to pay the tuition fee either monthly or quarterly, no other charges should be asked from the parents during these tough times,” the letter read.

In one complaint, a parent has accused a private school authority of enhancing the tuition fee from Rs 3,500 per month last year to Rs 5,200 this year. More than 10 parents have submitted the complaint against the same school to the district education office.

As per the instructions issued by the state education department, no student will be denied education due to the non-payment of fee, charge only tuition fee and give option to parents to pay either the tuition fee monthly or quarterly. The school managements have also been advised not to impose the increase in the school fee for 2020-21 academic session.

