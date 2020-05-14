e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fee payment: BJP leader raises slogans against pvt schools in Ludhiana

Fee payment: BJP leader raises slogans against pvt schools in Ludhiana

Has written to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and education minister Vijay Inder Singla to take action against schools defying the orders not to collect fees

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
BJP leader Vineet Pal Singh Monga (right) raising slogans against private schools seeking quarterly fees, outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
BJP leader Vineet Pal Singh Monga (right) raising slogans against private schools seeking quarterly fees, outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

BJP leader Vineet Pal Singh Monga sat on a dharna outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday and raised slogans against private schools asking parents to submit the quarterly fee online.

“In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, parents are facing a tough time financially and several private schools are pressuring parents to pay the quarterly fee, annual charges and transportation fee. Despite the orders by the state education department not to charge any fee till the lockdown is lifted, several schools have asked parents to pay online fee,” he said.

Monga said, “I have written to the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and education minister Vijay Inder Singla to take action against the schools for defying the orders.”

He also suggested the authorities to ask the private schools to charge monthly fee instead of quarterly fee and no capitation and transportation charges from the parents.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In