Female live-in partners who fought to stay together file cross-complaints

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:02 IST

The relations between two female live-in partners from Bathinda who fought hard with their families and society to stay together have turned sour with the two accusing each other of harassment.

Swaran Kaur, a Punjab Police constable, and Harsharan Kaur of Blahar Binju village in the district, have been living together since 2012 after having faced stiff opposition from their families as well of villagers.

It was on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana Court that they were provided security cover in April that year.

In a complaint filed with the police on November 13, Harsharan alleged that Swaran was harassing her. “Swaran threatened to throw me out of the house in Police Colony, Lal Singh Basti, and get a false case registered against me saying that she works in the special task force (STF) against drugs. I filed a complaint with the district police two weeks ago and met superintendent of police (SP headquarters) Surinderpal Singh in this regard but no action has yet been taken yet,” she said.

SP Surinderpal said he will have to see whether a complaint was received from the woman.

Swaran, on the other hand, said Harsharan was threatening her with taking any extreme step. “I have written to the police and I wouldn’t be responsible for whatever she does,” she added.

Sub-inspector Beant Kaur said they received a complaint from Swaran but she will look into its content.