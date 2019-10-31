e-paper
Festive blues: Sale of vehicles down as compared to last two years

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The ongoing festive season failed to attract customers to buy vehicles and the sales have dropped this year as compared to last two years.

This year during Diwali season, from October 21 to 30, a total of 7,860 vehicles including private, passenger, goods and commercial were sold under Pune regional transport office (RTO) division. The total revenue collected from the sale stood at Rs 30.24 crore.

At least 5,337 two-wheelers were sold and four-wheelers sale was at 2,080 this year. While 166 goods carrier commercial vehicles and 132 three-wheeler auto-rickshaws were sold during the same period, including others

In the year 2018 at least 12,000 vehicles were sold and in 2017 the sale stood at 10,800 vehicles during the same period.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “As compared to last two years the sale of especially two and four-wheelers has gone down. This year’s figures are from October 21 to 30, but last year the Diwali was celebrated on different dates.”

BOX

Year/Sale of vehicles/ Revenue

2017 --10,800 --Rs 17.5 crore

2018 --12,000--Rs 22 crore

2019 -- 7,860--Rs 28.60 crore

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:19 IST

