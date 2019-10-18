Fever cases: Mobile med units deployed at 10 places

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:33 IST

As fever patients continued to make a beeline at hospitals, mobile medical units (MMUs) were deployed at 10 places in the city, from where maximum cases were reported in the past two weeks.

“The MMUs provide check-up, basic tests and basic medicines free of charge. They work from 9 am to 6 pm,” said Anand Dixit, spokesperson of KHG Health Services, which is running these units in the state. The MMUs were providing services to people in Ruchi Khand, Ravi Khand, LDA Colony, Rajni Khand, Bangla Bazar, Rashmi Khand, Sneh Nagar, Keshav Nagar and Faizullaganj.

“The medical staff of MMUs also educate people about fever and preventive measures for dengue,” he said Dixit. The MMUs will remain deployed till October 31, and may be extended, if required.

“Fever during monsoon and after it is initially ignored. If diagnosed at an early stage, adequate medicine can be given and the number of patients in hospitals will be less,” said Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India.

“If the cases are serious, they are referred to district level hospitals,” added Dixit.

In the past two weeks, at least 1,000 fever patients visited hospital OPDs. “People should not practice self medication. If fever persists for over a day, a doctor should be consulted,” said Dr Rama Srivastava, president-elect, IMA, Lucknow.

24 FRESH DENGUE CASES

Twenty-four fresh dengue cases were reported in the city on Friday, taking the total number of cases this season to over 570. The cases were reported from Sharda Nagar, Triveni Nagar, Kurmanchal Nagar, Indira Nagar, Takrohi, Mohanlalganj, Harauni, Ruchi Khand, Golf City, Saadatganj and Alambagh.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:33 IST