Fewer Holi events, but cops on the alert

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:43 IST

Although chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has dissuaded from celebrating Holi in huge gatherings in wake of coronavirus scare, some are going ahead with the celebrations.

The police said permissions for Holi events have been reduced by 84 and many who had taken permission have been cancelling it.

This year, 566 public Holi events and 2,218 private one have taken permission from Thane police. Last year saw 569 public events and 2,308 private ones during Holi.

Deputy police commissioner (zone 4) P Shewale said, “We have received fewer permission letters this year. Activists are more concerned about water and air pollution. Not many have sought permission from Ambernath and Badlapur areas.”

Thane commissionerate’s zone 4 has issued 516 permissions this year.

A total of 2,784 permissions have been given but the police said residents are cancelling big events after the coronavirus scare.

Deputy commissioner of police, special branch, Balasaheb Patil, said, “We gave permission around 20 days ago but now people are changing their mind. Some private Holi events have already been cancelled.”

Although many will keep the celebrations low-key this year, police said they will not lax in taking security measures.

Thane police have decided to deploy personnel around the city. They will fan out across the city, especially at sensitive spots. There will be 11 battalions more on the streets.

“A total of 1,100 police personnel will be in the city to ensure a peaceful and safe festival. Every zone of the Thane commissionarate has formed separate teams to control eve-teasing, chain snatching, motor vehicle thefts and drink driving,” said Patil.

The police said instructions to intensify patrolling have been given to local police stations. The police will have anti-eve teasing squads and also patrol vans with women such as Damini squads for women’s safety.

Patil added, “The entire Thane police team will be on duty and additional help has been called in from State Reserve Police Force, Homeguards and Quick Response Team. Anti-chain snatching squad, anti-eve teasing squad, Damini squad will be on duty. Anti-narcotic cell will keep a close tab on drug-related activities in the city. The Thane traffic police will be deployed at checkpoints. Major junctions have been barricaded to check for drink-driving cases. We will also keep a check on bikers riding without helmet and triple seat.”