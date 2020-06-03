e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / File on controversial tree-pruning machine goes missing from Mohali MC office

File on controversial tree-pruning machine goes missing from Mohali MC office

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg has given the department concerned three days to locate the file, following which legal action will be taken.

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:27 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Three years after failing to recover ₹89 lakh from a company for making the controversial tree-pruning machine, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has now said the company’s case file has gone missing from their office in Sector 68.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg has given the department concerned three days to locate the file, following which legal action will be taken. On the other hand, the Congress party has demanded the lodging of an FIR in the case of the missing file.

WHAT IS THE CONTROVERSY

In January 2017, the Mohali MC decided to purchase a tree-pruning machine and after the tenders were floated, an advance payment of ₹89.5 lakh was made to a company. The machine, however, was never handed over to the civic body. Later, an inquiry was conducted. Some officials were charged for corruption and the Punjab government issued orders to recover the money for the alleged discrepancies in the purchase of the machine and also issued the cancellation of the tender.

BR Bansal, retired additional district and sessions judge, was appointed to investigate the matter. The judge presented his report to the government on 20 October, 2019, in which the discrepancies related to the purchase of the machine were confirmed.

WHAT THEY SAY

I have already issued a notice to the officials concerned to locate the file in three days, following which a legal action will be taken against them. We will not spare any official for the lapse.

Kamal Kumar Garg, MC Commissioner of Mohali

I submitted a written complaint to the MC commissioner on Tuesday and have demanded lodging of FIR for the allegedly missing file. The civic body has completely failed to recover the amount from the company, which is now ₹2 crore with interest. If the MC will not take any action, we will go to court.

Kuljeet Singh Bedi, former Congress councillor

top news
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In