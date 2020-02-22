Filmmaker cheats Delhi bizman of ₹20 lakh, held

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:00 IST

A 54-year-old filmmaker was arrested by the city’s crime branch on Friday for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based businessman of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of providing him a business loan of ₹200 crore.Police said the accused, Ajay Yadav, who has directed and produced five films so far, has cheated seven to eight citizens of ₹1.25 crore using the same modus operandi, and used the money to make movies.

According to the police, the complainant, who has a distillery business with offices in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, wanted to expand his operations and required a ₹200-crore business loan. He came to Mumbai in 2019 and met Yadav, a Veera Desai Road resident, who claimed he had a finance company called Anglo Enterprise, through a mutual friend. “The accused assured him that his finance company will provide him with a loan, but he would first visit his office to verify his business,” said deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, Datta Nalawade.

Yadav visited the businessman’s office in Uttar Pradesh and the latter transferred ₹20 lakh to him as ‘processing fees’ last year. “Later, the accused allegedly stopped answering the victim’s phone calls. The victim then came to Mumbai this month and learnt that the accused had cheated several others. He then approached us. We verified the facts and a cheating case was registered at Malad police station on February 20,” said inspector Chimaji Adhav of unit-11.

A police team then traced Yadav to Andheri area on Friday. “During the inquiry, we learnt that he had taken around ₹1.25 crore from several people using the same modus operandi and invested the money to make the films,” said assistant inspector of unit-11, Sharad Zine. The officer said that the accused targeted people who could not get loans from banks. “We are inquiring if any of his associates are involved,” said Zine.