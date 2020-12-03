e-paper
Home / Cities / Final year UG, PG students in Ludhiana govt colleges return to class

Final year UG, PG students in Ludhiana govt colleges return to class

At SCD College, 40% students turned up while only 3-4 attended at GCG.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:57 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Teachers conducting online and offline classes simultaneously at SCD Government College in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Teachers conducting online and offline classes simultaneously at SCD Government College in Ludhiana on Thursday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Director Public Instructions (DPI) on Thursday directed colleges affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, to allow final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to attend in-person classes amid precautionary measures. The DPI office also clarified that as all the PU-affiliated colleges are under the state government so the orders passed by them will be implemented.

Following the orders, the government colleges in the city informed the final year students to attend in-person classes. Earlier, on November 20, Panjab University directed colleges to continue with online teaching for the current semester due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

At Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, 40% of final-year students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses have started attending college.

In the postgraduate Hindi department, over 18-20 students are attending online classes for the last two days. Teachers were seen taking the physical and online classes simultaneously. Prof Saurabh Kumar, said, “We are taking online and in-person classes simultaneously for final year students to clear their doubts. We are following all safety protocols including social distancing during offline classes.”

A second-year student, Suman said, “I am glad that I am able to visit the college to attend classes. I feel more focused now. While attending online classes, I faced many challenges to attend classes for three to four hours continuously.”

Principal of SCD Government College, Dharam Singh Sandhu, said, “In every course, more students have started attending the college and we are abiding by all safety protocols. We are planning to conduct an online monthly test for all students due to fear of contracting the virus.”

At Government College for Girls, three to four students are attending offline classes. Teachers are continuing with online classes, however, if a student is allowed to visit the college for doubt clearance.

Officiating principal Gurpreet Kaur said, “We have received clarification from the DPI office and we are conducting both online and offline classes. However, the majority of students prefer online classes. We are planning to conduct online mid-term exams and are preparing the schedule.

