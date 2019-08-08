FIR against 2 for raping minor sisters in UP’s Jaunpur

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:30 IST

An FIR has been registered against two youths for allegedly raping two sisters, both minors, in a village under Madiyahun police station area of Jaunpur district, police said on Thursday.

The police also said that the youths allegedly made a video clip of the crime which they were threatening to circulate if the girls told anyone about the incident.

The girls, aged 17, are students of BA first year. The accused also studied in their class. According to the police, one of the accused befriended one of the victims them and started visiting their house. Around two weeks ago, he visited their house with a friend and allegedly raped the girls and captured the crime on their phones. Later, the duo started asking the victims for money following which the girls informed their kin.

Police said their kin filed a complaint in this connection following which a case has been registered against Jitendra Kumar Sharma and Akash Jaiswal under section 376 (rape), 354D (stalking) of IPC and section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

Jaunpur superintendent of police Vipin Mishra said, “A case has been registered against two persons in this connection following a complaint by kin of the victims. They have been taken into custody and further investigation is on.”

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:30 IST