FIR against Chandigarh firm, power officials in ₹6-crore fraud

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:15 IST

Yamunanagar police have booked a Chandigarh-based power firm along with officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for an alleged fraud of about ₹6 crore .

In his complaint to the police, UGBVN’s Yamunanagar subdivisional officer (SDO) (construction) Sandeep Singh said, “A Chandigarh-based firm Arvindra Electrical was given a work order on August 20, 2014, for the construction of new 11 KV feeders with aluminium conductor steel reinforce. They were also assigned work to remove some old cables and the tenure was set as May 19, 2015.”

“On September 30, 2019 the department came to know that the firm worked on only 19 feeders out of 33 and took nearly ₹10.16 crore from the department, causing a loss of ₹ 6.09 crore. Junior engineer (construction) Satish Kumar, then Yamunanagar SDO (construction) Balwan Singh, executive engineers (construction), Karnal, KS Bhoria and SK Makkar and divisional accountant Nafe Singh were associated with the firm,” he added.

A case has been registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (breach of trust), 417 and 420 (cheating), 465 and 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 476 (counterfeiting device or mark) of the IPC and Section 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Gandhi Nagar police station. Station in-charge said a probe was underway.