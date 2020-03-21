FIR against Covid-19-positive patient in Kangra district

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:43 IST

A Kangra woman, who was tested positive for COVID-19 in the preliminary test, has been booked by Kangra district authorities for negligence.

The 63-year-old woman had returned from Dubai on March 19 and was not cooperating with health staff while she was being taken to hospital.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that she has been booked under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

A relative of another person, who tested positive for the virus, has also been booked for jumping home quarantine.

The DC said that private buses plying in violation of the government norms have been impounded and a case has been registered against their drivers and conductors.

“Besides, eight private Volvo buses entered Kangra on Saturday morning. These buses have also been impounded and driver and conductor booked.”

He said, “Airlines have also been requested to suspend services. If any plane carrying tourists lands at Kangra airport tomorrow (Sunday), necessary action will be taken against the flight operator,” said Prajapati.

FIR against chemist for selling N95 masks at four times of fixed price in Kangra

A chemist was booked for selling N95 masks at over four times higher than the fixed price in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the owner of a medical store located in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act at Kangra police station on a complaint by the district food and civil supplies department, they added.

Additional SHO of Kangra police station Jasbir Singh told PTI on Saturday that the FIR had been lodged against pharmacy owner Rakesh Vohra.

However, Singh said the accused had not been arrested so far as the matter was being investigated. If the allegations are proved against him in the court, he may be jailed up to five years under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, the police officer added.

Kangra district controller of food and civil supplies Narinder Dhiman told PTI that the FIR was lodged after the chemist had been found selling N95 masks at ₹500 each against its fixed selling price of ₹115.50. The department had received complaints from the public against the chemist selling masks at higher rates, he added.

Man booked for organising ‘jagran’

A man has been booked in Hamirpur district for reportedly organising a ‘jagran’ (religious gathering) at his residence in violation of Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, police said on Saturday.

Around thirty-five people were present in the jagran when a police team reached the spot and booked the man.

“An FIR was lodged against Kshuti Prakash of Anu Khurd area under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for violating Section 144 of CrPC, superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the Hamirpur administration has been holding meetings and releasing advisories to the people on how to remain at their houses and to implement the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the janata curfew on Sunday.