e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

FIR not lodged in cheating case, court summons Ludhiana DCP

Complainant, Munish Gupta, approached the court alleging that he had filed a police complaint against a travel agent for duping him of ₹2.5 lakh. But as the travel agent knew the DCP, the police did not take any action against him

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The court of judicial magistrate Prateek Gupta has issued bailable warrants against deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law and order) Ashwani Kapoor, summoning him in court on November 13 to explain why an FIR was not registered in a case of cheating.

The complainant, Munish Gupta, approached the court alleging that he had filed a police complaint against a travel agent for duping him of ₹2.5 lakh. But as the travel agent knew the DCP, the police did not take any action against him.

Instead, he alleged, the Division Number 5 police had implicated him in a case of assault, and arrested him in April just before he was to organise a press conference.

Complainant had applied for tourist visa

Gupta informed the court that he had contacted Chirag Kapoor, a travel agent in Ghumar Mandi, to help him get a US tourist visa. For this, he paid ₹2.5 lakh in advance, while another ₹20,000 were to be paid after receiving the visa.

He alleged that the accused sent him some receipts and a letter for appearing at the US Embassy in Delhi for an interview on May 27. However, the receipts and the letter were fake.

Therefore, he approached the Division Number 5 police station with a complaint. But due to the DCP’s influence, the police did not take action, forcing him to move court.

When contacted, DCP Kapoor said he had yet to receive the warrant. He said Gupta was facing a trial in a case of assault, and police were about to file a chargesheet against him in court. Gupta was using these tactics to pressure the police, he alleged.

Kapoor said he did not know Chirag Kapoor personally, and like other city residents, had only availed of his professional services in exchange for a fee.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities