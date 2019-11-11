FIR not lodged in cheating case, court summons Ludhiana DCP

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:58 IST

The court of judicial magistrate Prateek Gupta has issued bailable warrants against deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law and order) Ashwani Kapoor, summoning him in court on November 13 to explain why an FIR was not registered in a case of cheating.

The complainant, Munish Gupta, approached the court alleging that he had filed a police complaint against a travel agent for duping him of ₹2.5 lakh. But as the travel agent knew the DCP, the police did not take any action against him.

Instead, he alleged, the Division Number 5 police had implicated him in a case of assault, and arrested him in April just before he was to organise a press conference.

Complainant had applied for tourist visa

Gupta informed the court that he had contacted Chirag Kapoor, a travel agent in Ghumar Mandi, to help him get a US tourist visa. For this, he paid ₹2.5 lakh in advance, while another ₹20,000 were to be paid after receiving the visa.

He alleged that the accused sent him some receipts and a letter for appearing at the US Embassy in Delhi for an interview on May 27. However, the receipts and the letter were fake.

Therefore, he approached the Division Number 5 police station with a complaint. But due to the DCP’s influence, the police did not take action, forcing him to move court.

When contacted, DCP Kapoor said he had yet to receive the warrant. He said Gupta was facing a trial in a case of assault, and police were about to file a chargesheet against him in court. Gupta was using these tactics to pressure the police, he alleged.

Kapoor said he did not know Chirag Kapoor personally, and like other city residents, had only availed of his professional services in exchange for a fee.