Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
FIR registered against four after 18-yr-old Ludhiana boy hangs self

The boy was accused in an attempt of murder case; his father says the complainants had been threatening him of dire consequences

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An accused in an attempt to murder case ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Gopal Nagar of Haibowal on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old boy was out on bail.

According to the kin of the deceased, the complainants in the case were threatening him, which pushed him into depression.

The Haibowal police have booked four persons, Shanky, Rakesh Kumar, Sunny and Roshan of Chandar Nagar, for abetment to suicide.

The first information report (FIR) under Section 306 of IPC was registered following the complaint of the father of the deceased.

Haibowal station house officer (SHO) Mohan Lal said the boy had allegedly indulged in a scuffle with Shanky, Rakesh, Sunny and Roshan on September 2.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against him.

However, he was not arrested in the case and the Punjab and Haryana High Court had later granted him bail.

Boy’s father said the accused were threatening his son with dire consequences.

“On Tuesday morning, my son went to his room on the first floor of our residence and hanged himself. We came to know about it after he did not respond to our calls and we broke the door open. We rushed him Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the father told the police.

The SHO said efforts were on to arrest the four persons.

