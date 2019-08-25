Fire at car showroom, plastic godown in Pune; no casualties

pune

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:27 IST

Two fire incidents were recorded in the city on Sunday, but no casualties were reported.

In the first incident, a fire broke out at a four-wheeler showroom in Wagholi, near Wagheshwar temple at 1:20am. Fire tenders from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) central fire brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) fire station were rushed to the spot.

Sujit Patil, fire officer, PMRDA, said, “The fire took place due to a short circuit and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in three hours and there was no loss of human life, but some cars were damaged.”

In the second incident, a plastic godown located in Hadapsar on Handewadi - Holkarwadi road caught fire due to a short circuit at 4:29 am on Sunday.

Five fire tenders and at least a dozen firemen were rushed to the spot and it took four hours for them to bring the fire under control.

Prashant Ranpise, PMC fire chief, said, “It was a raw plastic material godown, so the firemen had to be careful as inhaling gaseous emissions from molten plastic can be lethal. The fire took place due to a short circuit.”

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 20:17 IST