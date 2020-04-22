e-paper
Fire breaks out at a commercial building in Sec 54; none injured

Fire breaks out at a commercial building in Sec 54; none injured

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A fire broke out at a commercial building in Sector 54 on Golf Course Road on Tuesday morning. Fire department officials said no one was injured as only minimal staff was present at the building since its operations had been shut due to the national lockdown.

The fire originated from the server room on the 11th floor and spread to the third floor through the vents before it was controlled. Minor damage was reported to false ceiling and some materials in the server rooms of the two floors.

Officials said the incident was reported at 11.04am to the fire control room and four fire tenders (two from Sector 29 and one each from Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar), a hydraulic platform and a quick response team were pressed into service.

Sunil Adlakha, fire safety officer, Bhim Nagar fire station, said that the fire was controlled within two hours and cooling process was initiated at 1pm.

“Preliminary probe suggests that the fire was caused by a possible short circuit in the server and UPS room on the 11th floor of the building. It quickly spread to the server room on the third floor. At least three persons from the maintenance staff of the building were safely rescued,” Adlakha said, adding that it took time to find the source point of the fire due to excessive smoke.

He added that the fire department officials had to break glass panes and use smoke blowers to control the flames.

The incident was reported after residents of the area and bypassers noticed smoke bellowing from one of the top floors of the building and alerted the fire department.

Kusum Sharma, a resident of a condominium in Sector 54, who called the control room to report the fire, said, “The security guard of our residential society noticed smoke coming from the building and informed me. I immediately called the fire control room. The response of fire department officials was prompt and the fire tenders reached within seven to eight minutes. A few employees of the facility department of the commercial building, who were on the ground floor and allegedly unaware of the fire, were rescued.”

