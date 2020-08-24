e-paper
Fire breaks out at Ludhiana hosiery unit, no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at Ludhiana hosiery unit, no casualty reported

A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire that broke out in Vallabh Hosiery at around 6:30pm when the owner was shutting down.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A major fire broke out at a multi-storey hosiery unit in Mahavir Jain Colony of Sundar Nagar area on Monday evening. No casualty was reported and the firefighters were still dousing the flames at the time of filing this report.

A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire that broke out in Vallabh Hosiery at around 6:30pm when the owner was shutting down.

Residents of the area accused that there was a delay of half an hour in the fire brigade reaching the spot. The fire officials, however, said that the tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information was received and that firefighting was hard as the factory was located in a narrow street.

Sub-fire officer Atish Rai said, “We received an alert at 6:40pm and a fire tender from the nearest Sundar Nagar fire station was rushed to the spot. Three more tenders from other stations were rushed to the spot as well. A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire. The owner did not have any fire safety arrangements in the factory. The firefighters are still dousing the flames.”

