Fire breaks out in Bhiwandi factory, workers rush to safety

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:42 IST

A fire broke out at an artificial pearl beads manufacturing unit Goodluck in Narayan compound near Kalyan naka in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning. No injuries or casualty was reported.

The blaze started around 10.40am on the second floor of the three-storey building. It was brought under control within two hours.

As soon as the fire broke out, all the workers on the first floor rushed out to safety.

Bhiwandi fire officials said three fire tenders and two water tankers were used to control the fire by 12.30 pm. They added that the fire tenders reached the spot but the water tanker took time due to which the blaze spread across the unit. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“There are several such units on the premises. The fire kept spreading from one floor to another. It took around three hours to douse the blaze,” said a fire officer from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). “The cooling process is on and the reason of the fire along with the details on the current situation inside the factory can only be ascertained after it is complete,” added the officer.

In Bhiwandi, there are several such manufacturing units, which also store chemicals. One of the areas with such units is RBB road near Kalyan naka.