Fire breaks out in under-construction building in Nerul

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:21 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A fire broke out in an under-construction site in Nerul near DY Patil Hospital on Wednesday. No casualties were reported as the building was empty. “The fire was at an empty under-construction site and no worker was present inside when the fire broke out. The thermocol flooring caught fire which led to clouds of smoke making it look like it was a major fire. The fire was brought under control within 15 to 20 minutes,” said Arun Bhoir, fire officer at Nerul fire brigade.

The fire department will file a report ascertaining the cause of fire.

