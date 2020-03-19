Fire breaks out in under-construction building in Nerul

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:21 IST

A fire broke out in an under-construction site in Nerul near DY Patil Hospital on Wednesday. No casualties were reported as the building was empty. “The fire was at an empty under-construction site and no worker was present inside when the fire broke out. The thermocol flooring caught fire which led to clouds of smoke making it look like it was a major fire. The fire was brought under control within 15 to 20 minutes,” said Arun Bhoir, fire officer at Nerul fire brigade.

The fire department will file a report ascertaining the cause of fire.