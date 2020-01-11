Fire guts garment factory in Bhiwandi

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:18 IST

Bhiwandi

A major fire broke out in a powerloom unit at Khokha compound near Kalyan naka in Bhiwandi on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

The fire spread from a room which stored cloth pieces and threads to the entire factory.

Two water tankers and three fire tenders of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) rushed to the spot.

The firefighting operations continue for two hours and finally the blaze was bought into control. The cooling process continued for another hour.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The room had clothes and threads and so the flames spread fast. Goods worth lakhs were charred. Since Friday is a no-working day at the powerloom town, no one was at the unit when the fire broke out. The blaze spread from the storage room to parts of the unit,” said a fire officer of BNCMC, who did not wish to be named.