Fire ravages private firm's office at Ludhiana's Feroze Gandhi Market

Fire ravages private firm’s office at Ludhiana’s Feroze Gandhi Market

A security guard deployed at the market noticed smoke rising from the second floor of a building where the office is located and raised the alarm.

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
It took fire fighters 1 hour to douse the flames.
It took fire fighters 1 hour to douse the flames.(HT Photo)
         

A major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out at the office of a private company at the Feroze Gandhi Market.

Normally bustling with activity on the weekdays, the market was closed on Sunday, preventing any injuries.

A security guard deployed at the market noticed smoke rising from the second floor of a building where the office is located and raised the alarm.

Informed around 4pm, three fire brigades soon rushed to the spot and doused the flames within an hour. However, all articles and furniture in the office were reduced to ashes.

Fire officer Atish Kumar said as the incident took place on Sunday, a tragedy was averted. While the exact cause behind the fire remains to be ascertained, the fire department suspects a short-circuit caused it.

