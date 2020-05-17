Firing by retired ASI’s son at police party: Accused’s accomplice sent to two-day police custody

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:09 IST

Day after the son of a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) opened fire on a police party in an escape bid, a court on Sunday remanded his accomplice to two-day police custody.

The prime accused, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu, son of retired ASI Ram Kishan, had suffered a bullet injury in the encounter with the police and is presently admitted to a hospital. He will be produced before the court after being discharged from the hospital.

Ladhowal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said the accused’s accomplice, Prem Verma, told them that they work together as recovery agents for a private bank and used to consume drugs.

During interrogation, Prem also said that he had no idea about the pistol with which the accused opened fire on the police. His interrogation is still underway and things will be clear after that, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, the retired ASI and father of the accused, Ram Kishan, claimed that the gun does not belong to his son. He also said that his son is a patient of depression and consumes alcohol occasionally, but stays away from the drugs.

THE CASE

On Saturday, the accused and his accomplice jumped six check-posts while commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and his party were chasing them. On national highway-44, the accused allegedly fired a bullet at the police personnel and even tried to run his car over them. During cross-firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was held along with his accomplice. The accused was under the influence of drugs during the incident, the police said.