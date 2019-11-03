First National RERA Conclave to highlight issues concerning home buyers

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:01 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the first National RERA Conclave here in the state capital on Monday. RERA chiefs and prominent property developers from across the country will participate in the five sessions planned as part of the day-long event, which will cover various aspects of the real estate sector.

Hardeep Singh Puri, union minister of state (independent charge), ministry of housing and urban affairs, and Durga Shanker Mishra, union housing secretary, will attend the event, while UP chief secretary RK Tewari and UP RERA chief Rajive Kumar will address the gathering.

An official said that one of the sessions would be related to consumers / home buyers. “The session ‘RERA Implementation –Consumer Perspective’ will throw light on a wide range of issues concerning home buyers,” he said.

Major topics related to home buyers would include efficacy of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in meeting demands and challenges of the sector; RERA as a vehicle of consumer protection; amicable settlement of consumer disputes through conciliation mechanism; and strengthening the follow-up mechanism, including execution of orders, he said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh tops the chart when it comes to the number of complaints lodged against property developers. The state has registered 45% of the total complaints lodged with the regulatory authority in the country.

UP RERA also has the distinction of addressing the maximum number of complaints across the nation.

Rajive Kumar said that till August 30, as many as 17,077 complaints had been lodged with the UP RERA. “Out of these, we have disposed of 10,505 complaints,” he said.

“In the state, the maximum number of complaints against developers (10,254) were lodged in Gautam Buddha Nagar. This was followed by 3,447 complaints in Lucknow and 2,184 in Ghaziabad,” he said.

The UP RERA has also identified 20 errant developers against whom 5,967 complaints have been lodged by home buyers.

The regulatory authority is also planning a single-window clearance system for the real estate sector.