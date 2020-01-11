Five booked for cabbie’s murder

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:48 IST

Gurugram Three days after a 35-year-old man’s body was recovered from a drain in DLF Phase-1, near Sector 42, the police on Sunday said that the deceased, a driver-partner with a cab aggregator, was murdered by his acquaintances and his body dumped in the drain, in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The police have booked five people in connection with the murder. His friend’s Audi car was found parked in the vicinity of the place where the body was dumped, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, identified by his first name as Arshad, was a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. He had gone to Gohana in Sonepat with his friends on January 7, around 2pm. His wife said in the police complaint that he had borrowed a friend’s Audi for the drive.

She said, “In the afternoon, Julekar, Lukman and Rizwan (friends of the victim) came to the house and took my husband along. My brother-in-law told me that he had spoken to my husband over the phone in the evening. At the time, he was at a village in Gohana. He had told my brother-in-law that two men, Sonu and Ajay, were forcing him to drink liquor and not allowing him to return home. He also said that they were fighting with him and threatening to kill him if he went home and left them stranded on the way.”

She said that she suspects that the people accompanying her husband had murdered him and thrown the body in a drain.

The police said after the man did not return home by the night of January 7 and his phone was found switched off, the family approached the police. The family received information that two to three days ago, a body had been found in Gurugram and went to check. On Saturday, they identified the deceased and a case was registered.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok police station, said that a case of murder had been registered, adding that the suspects are yet to be arrested. “The circumstances leading to the alleged murder and the motive are yet to be established,” Singh said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station.