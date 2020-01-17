Five booked for setting house afire in Haryana’s Panipat

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:02 IST

A Dalit woman of Babail village of Panipat district has accused five people of setting her house on fire as they were angry with inter-caste marriage of her son with a newly married girl of another community.

On her complaint, the Panipat police have booked Surender Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky and Raj Kumar, all residents of the same village, under Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a police complaint Bohti Devi stated that in December last year her son Bunty (23) had allegedly married 19-year-old Kajal, who had recently married in another village against the will of her family members. The couple was living in a police shelter in Panipat.

She alleged that after their marriage her family members had left the house fearing threat from the family members of the girl and on January 13, when she along with her husband returned to their home, they found that it had been torched by the accused.

The police said that on her complaint the FIR has been registered and efforts were on to arrest the accused.