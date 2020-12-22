e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five burn to death after Yamuna e-way car crash

Five burn to death after Yamuna e-way car crash

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five people of a family who were travelling in a car were burnt to death when their vehicle caught fire after hitting a truck on Yamuna Expressway, near Khandauli toll plaza in Agra district, on Tuesday morning.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of five people and directed the officials in Agra to reach the spot to supervise relief work.

“The accident took place in wee hours of Tuesday at about 4.30am when the car moving towards Noida collided with a container coming from opposite side and caught fire. Those inside the car could not move out and were charred to death,” said Babloo Kumar, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra.

Officials said that a fire brigade was called to the spot immediately, but it was too late to save the people in the car. The driver of the container fled the site on foot, following the collision.

According to police, it was tough to identify the bodies as they were badly burnt and their faces were unrecognisable. Later, the identities of the five were established as Murli Manohar Saroj (35), of Alamganj in Lucknow, his wife Seema Devi (32), cousin Manju Devi (30) and mother-in-law Sirtaj (58). The driver, Sandeep of Unnao, was also killed in the incident.

The 165-kilometre-long Yamuna Expressway, connecting Agra with Noida, was inaugurated in 2012.

top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In