Five dead, 35 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Chamba

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:16 IST

SHIMLA: Five people were killed and 35 injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus going from Chamba to Dehradun skidded and rolled down a gorge in Chamba district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said preliminary investigation showed the accident took place at 6.45am on Tuesday near Chechi village in Chamba when the driver lost control of the bus.

The dead were identified as Yogesh Kumar, 47, Pooja Kumari, 28, Rajiv Kumar, 37, Mani Ram, 33, and Dawat Ali, 30. They were all residents of Chamba.

Police rushed the injured to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba.

Superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru said a probe is on.