Five dead, 35 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Chamba

Preliminary investigation shows driver lost control of the bus that was going to Dehradun

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
SHIMLA: Five people were killed and 35 injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus going from Chamba to Dehradun skidded and rolled down a gorge in Chamba district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said preliminary investigation showed the accident took place at 6.45am on Tuesday near Chechi village in Chamba when the driver lost control of the bus.

The dead were identified as Yogesh Kumar, 47, Pooja Kumari, 28, Rajiv Kumar, 37, Mani Ram, 33, and Dawat Ali, 30. They were all residents of Chamba.

Police rushed the injured to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba.

Superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru said a probe is on.

