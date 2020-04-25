e-paper
Five deaths, 90 fresh cases recorded in Pune

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:08 IST
Steffy Thevar
Pune: The city recorded five deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in Pune city and rural to 69. With 90 fresh cases recorded within 24 hours, the city’s count rose to 1,070. About 159 people were discharged on Saturday after being declared cured.

The five dead includes a 60-year-old female, residing at Ganjpeth, Swargate. The death was reported at district hospital (Aundh). The patient was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was declared dead on late Friday night. The patient also suffered from pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The second death was of a 72-year-old male residing at Parvati, reported from Sassoon General Hospital and was admitted on April 22 and declared dead on Friday. The patient also suffered from Type 1 respiratory failure with acute kidney injury with pneumonitis. The third death was reported from Bharati hospital of a 43-year-old male residing at Yerawada. The patient also suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome sepsiis with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome with pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension.

The fourth death is of a patient from Malegaon taluka, Baramati, aged 68, male reported from Sahyadri Hospital (Hadapsar). The patient was admitted on April 22 and declared dead on Saturday. He also suffered from acute chronic kidney disease with acute respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension and epilepsy.

The fifth death is of a 55-year-old female residing at Market Yard reported from Sassoon. The patient also suffered from acute respiratory failure due to acute respiratory distress syndrome due to extensive pneumonitis with myocarditis due to Covid-19 positive diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

