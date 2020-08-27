e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five die, 26 health-care workers among 208 test positive in Ludhiana

Five die, 26 health-care workers among 208 test positive in Ludhiana

The active cases stand at 2,024, while 7,050 have recovered so far.

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Others who tested positive include 76 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 31 contacts of positive patients, 22 patients referred from the OPDs, 26 health-care workers and four domestic travellers.
Others who tested positive include 76 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 31 contacts of positive patients, 22 patients referred from the OPDs, 26 health-care workers and four domestic travellers.(AP)
         

Five persons died while 208 tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Ludhiana to 9,427 on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 350.

The active cases stand at 2,024, while 7,050 have recovered so far. Fatalities include an 82-year-old man from Krishna Nagar, Khanna; a 75-year-old man from Maharaj Nagar; a 65-year-old man from Shiv Colony, Dhandari, a 59-year-old from Mehar Singh Nagar; and a 50-year-old from Prem Nagar, Khanna.

Others who tested positive include 76 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 31 contacts of positive patients, 22 patients referred from the OPDs, 26 health-care workers and four domestic travellers.

top news
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In