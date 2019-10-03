e-paper
Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Five injured after speeding car hits container in Thane

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Five people were injured after a speeding car rammed into a container at Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road, early on Wednesday. The Kasarwadavli police have filed an accident case and nobody has been detained yet.

According to the police, the accident took place around 12:50am. “The car was speeding and hit a container from the rear, after the container slowed down as there were barricades placed ahead owing to potholes on the roads,” said an officer from Kasarwadavli police station.

He said they were rushed to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The five were identified as Praveen Savla, 54; Kesarben Gala, 74; Talakashi Chheda, 70; Sheila Chedda, 69 and Maniben Chheda, 74.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST

