e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Five men hold security guard hostage in Sec 37, rob equipment worth ₹1.5 lakh

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: At least five unidentified men allegedly held a security guard of an electronic plate manufacturing company hostage and robbed equipment worth around ₹1.5 lakh in Sector 37 in the early hours of Wednesday. The police said that the men allegedly tied the security guard’s hands with a piece of cloth and locked him in a room.

According to the police, Kuldeep Tanwar, the complainant, is a resident of Sector 10 and owner of the company which is located in Sector 37. The incident took place on Wednesday around 2am when Lalit Jha, the security guard, was on duty. At least five men climbed the wall to enter the premises, the police said.

Dharmender, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 10 police station, said, “The complainant said that the accused men held the security guard hostage and took away the company’s equipment which were worth around 1.5 lakh. We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident. The suspects are yet to be identified. We are investigating the case.”

The police said that the suspects had allegedly come to the spot in a car and bystanders saw them while they were fleeing.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 380 (theft) and 458 (house trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 police station.

top news
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
‘Landmark day for India’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha passes citizenship bill
‘Landmark day for India’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha passes citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Pollard departs, Windies in trouble
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Pollard departs, Windies in trouble
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities