Five men hold security guard hostage in Sec 37, rob equipment worth ₹1.5 lakh

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:00 IST

Gurugram: At least five unidentified men allegedly held a security guard of an electronic plate manufacturing company hostage and robbed equipment worth around ₹1.5 lakh in Sector 37 in the early hours of Wednesday. The police said that the men allegedly tied the security guard’s hands with a piece of cloth and locked him in a room.

According to the police, Kuldeep Tanwar, the complainant, is a resident of Sector 10 and owner of the company which is located in Sector 37. The incident took place on Wednesday around 2am when Lalit Jha, the security guard, was on duty. At least five men climbed the wall to enter the premises, the police said.

Dharmender, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 10 police station, said, “The complainant said that the accused men held the security guard hostage and took away the company’s equipment which were worth around 1.5 lakh. We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident. The suspects are yet to be identified. We are investigating the case.”

The police said that the suspects had allegedly come to the spot in a car and bystanders saw them while they were fleeing.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 380 (theft) and 458 (house trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 police station.