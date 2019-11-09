e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Five-month-old foetus found in park at Panchkula civil hospital

This is not he first time that a foetus has been found at the hospital premises

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
In the last three months, five foetuses and newborns have been found at Panchkula civil hospital
In the last three months, five foetuses and newborns have been found at Panchkula civil hospital(Shutterstock)
         

A five-month-old male foetus was found in the park adjacent to block A of the OPD at civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Friday.

The foetus that was covered in a towel was spotted by a sanitation worker in the morning, who informed the police. This is not the first time that a foetus has been found in or near the hospital premises. Hospital officials said in the last three months, five foetuses and newborns have been found here. There are three gates to enter the civil hospital, but none is surveilled by a CCTV camera.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Yogesh Sharma said police have initiated an investigation in the matter and a team of the health department is also working in this regard. “We have scrutinised the CCTV cameras installed nearby, but nothing has been found till now. Record of women patients consulting at the hospital is also being checked. The foetus was probably dumped late at night. It has been kept at the mortuary for postmortem,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

On September 7, an 18-year-old woman abandoned her dead newborn baby at the Panchkula civil hospital. Similarly on August 28, the body of a newborn boy was found dumped in a flush tank at the hospital.

top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities