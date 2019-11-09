Five-month-old foetus found in park at Panchkula civil hospital

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:44 IST

A five-month-old male foetus was found in the park adjacent to block A of the OPD at civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Friday.

The foetus that was covered in a towel was spotted by a sanitation worker in the morning, who informed the police. This is not the first time that a foetus has been found in or near the hospital premises. Hospital officials said in the last three months, five foetuses and newborns have been found here. There are three gates to enter the civil hospital, but none is surveilled by a CCTV camera.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Yogesh Sharma said police have initiated an investigation in the matter and a team of the health department is also working in this regard. “We have scrutinised the CCTV cameras installed nearby, but nothing has been found till now. Record of women patients consulting at the hospital is also being checked. The foetus was probably dumped late at night. It has been kept at the mortuary for postmortem,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

On September 7, an 18-year-old woman abandoned her dead newborn baby at the Panchkula civil hospital. Similarly on August 28, the body of a newborn boy was found dumped in a flush tank at the hospital.