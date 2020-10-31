e-paper
Five more succumb to Covid in Himachal

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five more patients have succumbed to coronavirus in Himachal on Saturday taking the death toll to 312, officials said.

Of these, two deaths were reported in Mandi, and one each in Kullu, Kangra and Solan district.

Meanwhile, 261 more persons have tested positive on Saturday, taking the state’s covid tally to 22,059. Of these, 2,880 are active cases.

As many as 267 patients were cured on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 18,838.

Of the new cases, 60 were reported in Mandi, 43 in Kullu, 37 in Kangra, 24 in Solan, 20 in Sirmaur, 16 each in Bilaspur and Shimla, 15 in Hamirpur, 12 in Una, eight in Chamba, and five each in Kinnair and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

With 3,633 case, Solan remains the worst-hit district till date, followed by 3,081 cases in Kangra, 2,985 in Mandi, 2,498 in Shimla, 2,279 in Sirmaur, 1,551 in Una, 1,550 in Kullu, 1,284 in Bilaspur, 1,235 in Hamirpur, 1,149 in Chamba, 387 each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
What political parties must not do for votes, writes Karan Thapar
The challenge ahead for terror-hit France | Opinion
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
