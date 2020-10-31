Five more succumb to Covid in Himachal

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:02 IST

Five more patients have succumbed to coronavirus in Himachal on Saturday taking the death toll to 312, officials said.

Of these, two deaths were reported in Mandi, and one each in Kullu, Kangra and Solan district.

Meanwhile, 261 more persons have tested positive on Saturday, taking the state’s covid tally to 22,059. Of these, 2,880 are active cases.

As many as 267 patients were cured on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 18,838.

Of the new cases, 60 were reported in Mandi, 43 in Kullu, 37 in Kangra, 24 in Solan, 20 in Sirmaur, 16 each in Bilaspur and Shimla, 15 in Hamirpur, 12 in Una, eight in Chamba, and five each in Kinnair and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

With 3,633 case, Solan remains the worst-hit district till date, followed by 3,081 cases in Kangra, 2,985 in Mandi, 2,498 in Shimla, 2,279 in Sirmaur, 1,551 in Una, 1,550 in Kullu, 1,284 in Bilaspur, 1,235 in Hamirpur, 1,149 in Chamba, 387 each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.