Five of a family killed in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The bodies had been sent for postmortem examination, he said. The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle was completely mangled, a cop said.

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:27 IST
Hindustan Times, Agra
The bodies had been sent for postmortem examination(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Five members of a family were killed and another injured when the driver of the car in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district early on Saturday, police said.

“Those in the car were coming from Delhi and heading towards Prayagraj when the mishap occurred under Naseerpur police station of Firozabad district,” said Rajesh Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Firozabad.

“A rear number plate of the truck was found from the spot and with number detail, the truck was stopped later and the driver was arrested,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinesh Pandey (40), his wife Ruby (35), and three children Keshav (17), Lakshya (7), and Nandini (5). They all died on the spot. Another person, identified as Priyanka Pandey, was severely injured and had been hospitalised, said the SP (rural). The bodies had been sent for postmortem examination, he said.

The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle was completely mangled, a cop said.

(With PTI inputs)

