Five of family injured in cylinder blast in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:30 IST

Five of a labourer’s family suffered burn injuries after a blast at their one-room accommodation in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk on Satuday night, due to gas leaking out of the LPG cylinder. The victims are the labourer Raj Kumar, 46, his wife Sonali, 43, daughters Neha, 18, Shobha, 14, and son Deepak,12. They were taken to the civil hospital where their condition is stable, said division number 7 SHO inspector Satbir Singh, adding the fire brigade was called in, which doused the flames in 40 minutes. Furniture and clothes of the family have been gutted.