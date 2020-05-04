Five paramedical staff among 12 new Covid-19 cases in GB Nagar

cities

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 12 new Covid-19 cases, including five paramedical staff, on Monday, taking the total number of patients infected with the deadly virus to 179 in the district.

According to health officials, the five health care workers include a 26-year-old male nurse working in the isolation ward of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and a 28-year-old junior assistant nurse attached with the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute. Besides, three staff of the district hospital in Sector 30 -- a 29-year-old nurse, a 45-year-old woman attendant and a 26-year-old man who works as operation theatre technician -- were also found positive for Coronavirus.

On Sunday also, three paramedical staff from GIMS were found positive for the infection.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta has been taking online video sessions of other hospitals in the district to share knowledge about precautions required while treating Covid-19 patients. Gupta was asked by the district administration to encourage private hospitals to resume their OPD services after taking the required precautions.

“All the four paramedical staff were working in the Covid-19 isolation ward. We have been giving training to our staff and of other hospitals too on precautions required while handling Covid-19 cases. A few more such cases might be reported in the coming days because the high exposure in the isolation wards. It’s important to wear a PPE kit properly and also to remove them as per the protocol,” said Gupta.

The new cases also include a 27-year-old CISF jawan from Surajpur, Greater Noida. He was suggested by his seniors to get himself tested following some Covid-19 symptoms. The officials are now tracing other people he came in contact with.

Besides, a 22-year-old man from Advocate Colony in PI 1st area of Greater Noida was found positive and he contracted the infection from his mother. A 51-year-old man from Jal Vayu Vihar also got infected through the mother-son duo.

Another case is of a 44-year-old man from Salarpur village in Noida who got infected through his daughter-in-law earlier found positive in Ghaziabad. A 24-year-old man from Sector 22 was found positive who contracted the infection through a previous case from the area.

The officials also found a 42-year-old homeless person positive for the deadly virus. He was tested after being found symptomatic. A 19-year-old girl from the Nithari area was found positive but her source of infection is yet to be identified, the officials said.

“We received 82 reports on Monday, of which 12 persons were found positive for Covid-19 infection. We have been giving guidelines for the medical staff involved in the fight against Coronavirus disease in the district as the safety of health personnel is very important,” said a senior health official from the office of chief medical officer.

By Monday night, the health department collected 3,722 samples. A total of 179 people have come out positive, while 102 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 77 active Covid-19 cases in the district. Around 254 persons are under institutional quarantine, the officials said.