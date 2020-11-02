Five persons arrested for IPL betting in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:03 IST

Greater Noida: The police on Sunday night arrested five persons for betting on Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches in Greater Noida. The suspects used to connect to people online and then take money for each ball and over, the police said.

The police have recovered 11 mobile phones, one laptop, one car, seven registers, and 60 gram narcotic products from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Abad, Mohammad Azad, Ishtekhar, Rishabh Yadav, all residents of Meerut and Mujahid, a resident of Bhojpur in Ghaziabad. They lived in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, SHO, Ecotech III police station, said that a gang of bookies had been active in IPL betting in Greater Noida. “The suspects used to connect local people through phone and convinced them to join IPL betting and promised good returns. A number of people paid Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to suspects through different money transfer apps. The suspects used to offer bet on each ball, each over and the match,” he said.

Kumar said that police received information about the betting racket and conducted a search at their rented accommodation near Eidgah in Ecotech III area. “We arrested five suspects from the spot red-handed. We also seized seven registers in which the suspect had maintained money transaction details. We also seized 60 gram of narcotic products from their possession,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to frequently change their hideouts to escape surveillance. The SHO said that the suspects had been involved in the IPL betting in this season which started from September 19. “We have found that the mastermind is Saddam, a resident of Haldoni village in Ecotech III. We have launched a search to arrest the suspect who is absconding,” he said.

Police said a case is being registered against the suspects at Ecotech III police station.