e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five persons arrested for IPL betting in Greater Noida

Five persons arrested for IPL betting in Greater Noida

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Greater Noida: The police on Sunday night arrested five persons for betting on Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches in Greater Noida. The suspects used to connect to people online and then take money for each ball and over, the police said.

The police have recovered 11 mobile phones, one laptop, one car, seven registers, and 60 gram narcotic products from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Abad, Mohammad Azad, Ishtekhar, Rishabh Yadav, all residents of Meerut and Mujahid, a resident of Bhojpur in Ghaziabad. They lived in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, SHO, Ecotech III police station, said that a gang of bookies had been active in IPL betting in Greater Noida. “The suspects used to connect local people through phone and convinced them to join IPL betting and promised good returns. A number of people paid Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to suspects through different money transfer apps. The suspects used to offer bet on each ball, each over and the match,” he said.

Kumar said that police received information about the betting racket and conducted a search at their rented accommodation near Eidgah in Ecotech III area. “We arrested five suspects from the spot red-handed. We also seized seven registers in which the suspect had maintained money transaction details. We also seized 60 gram of narcotic products from their possession,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to frequently change their hideouts to escape surveillance. The SHO said that the suspects had been involved in the IPL betting in this season which started from September 19. “We have found that the mastermind is Saddam, a resident of Haldoni village in Ecotech III. We have launched a search to arrest the suspect who is absconding,” he said.

Police said a case is being registered against the suspects at Ecotech III police station.

top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In