Five put in home quarantine in Dhanbad

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:00 IST

Five people have been put in home quarantine Friday as a precautionary measure in East Tundi block, around 40 km from district headquarters.

The five had come from Visakhapatnam and Rajasthan.

Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) district nodal officer Dr Zaffarullah Sheikh said that all the five have been put in home quarantine and a team from the district headquarter will visit them on Saturday for further check-up.

Dr Vikash Kumar Rana of Tundi block community health centre (CHC) who checked all the five people said they have common flu (fever, cold and cough) but no determined sign of coronavirus symptom to admit them in a hospital.

Dr Rana said one of them was a driver in Visakhapatnam and four other were working in catering business in Rajasthan. All of them had returned to their villages on Wednesday.

Since they had fever, cold and cough, the villagers raised alarm fearing coronavirus infection and informed the CHC. The Rapid Response Team (RRT) of block reached at 9 pm on Thursday. However after initial check up they were put in home quarantine.